The Vernon Winter Carnival’s Drive-Thru Ice Park helps wrap up the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival Sunday, Feb. 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

The Vernon Winter Carnival’s Drive-Thru Ice Park helps wrap up the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival Sunday, Feb. 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Last day of Vernon Winter Carnival

61st annual Carnival spirit has been present despite lack of live events due to COVID

The 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival with its Wild West theme rides off into the sunset Valentine’s Day evening.

The first-ever virtual Carnival has events on its final day.

The Drive- Thru Ice Park, the main event of Carnival, has four shows at Polson Park Sunday, at 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1-2:30 p.m.; 3:30-5 p.m.; and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Each show is limited to 50 cars.

Tickets are still available at $10 each and can be purchased at vernonwintercarnival.com.

Playing to rave reviews its first two nights, Sunday marks the final virtual showing of the play Our HOME Town, based on the Thornton Wilder classic Our Town.

The play was written by veteran Vernon playwright and Beach FM afternoon announcer Jason Armstrong, and features a talented cast looking at the Vernon Winter Carnival through hometown eyes in the years 1961, 1991 and 2021.

A couple of special guests make video appearances during the play, which also features old-time photos of Vernon from each era.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at vernonwintercarnival.com.

Tickets are still available for the two Vernon Winter Carnival raffles.

The 2021 jopo raffle features four prizes: $1,000 from Valley First; round trip tickets anywhere Flair Airlines flies; a $500 gift card from JC Bradley Jewellers; and an Okanagan wine tour for two from CheersOkanaganTours.com. Tickets are $2 each and can be purchased online at vernonwintercarnival.com.

Same goes for the snowmobile raffle, where you can win a 2019 Polaris sled and $1,000 worth of gear from BDM Motorsports in Vernon. Tickets are $20.

The jopo raffle winners will be drawn Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 5 p.m., and the snowmobile winner will be announced Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 4:30 p.m.

Ticket sales for both raffles end at midnight Sunday, Feb. 14. Bids for items on the Carnival’s online auction end at 9 p.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Vernon Carnival cowboys up in face of COVID

READ MORE: Curtains rise on virtual theatre experience this Vernon Winter Carnival


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Events

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vehicle slips on ice, slams into new Highway 97 cement barriers Saturday night
Next story
Cause of Lake Country woman’s death on Okanagan Lake ‘undetermined’: Coroner

Just Posted

Tim Palmer submits his nomination documents at the drop box in front of city hall on Dec. 29, 2020. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Tim Palmer preliminary winner of Revelstoke byelection

837 residents voted, less than 15 per cent of eligible voters

Several UBC Okanagan researchers are looking at the heart in different ways. (File)
UBCO researchers open their hearts for Valentines Day

Researchers weigh in on heart mechanics, mating, romance novels

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Valentine’s marks one-year since COVID-19 reached Interior Health

A person at a West Kelowna long-term care home has died due to the virus

A lake tornado swirls over Okanagan Lake near Fintry, as seen from Okanagan Centre in Lake Country. (Shannon Chubb photo)
‘Tornado’ touches down on Okanagan Lake

Residents capture photos of steam devil near Fintry

Collective Impact Vibrant Revelstoke is spearheading Revelstoke Heart Attack! Asking neighbours to make and post hearts to share the love. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Spread love and community spirit by joining Revelstoke Heart Attack

Make a heart and gift it to your neighbour to spread the love

Ellen Yun loads Valentine’s Day gifts for her mom, sister and brother in-laws, nephew and her two children Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, outside a Chicago area grocery store. Yun said she had shopped for her husband earlier. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A bleak Valentine’s Day in 2021, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines

People searching for ways to celebrate love amid heartache and isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic

The Vernon Winter Carnival’s Drive-Thru Ice Park helps wrap up the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival Sunday, Feb. 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Last day of Vernon Winter Carnival

61st annual Carnival spirit has been present despite lack of live events due to COVID

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Photo MCG
Valentine’s Day is a cruelty

From a matrimonial perspective I blew the Valentine’s Day gig early on.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

AIM Roads put this meme together to remind people that the sanders are out and to give them some room. Highway 97 saw several vehicles slide into the ditch or crash because of black ice Saturday night.
Vehicle slips on ice, slams into new Highway 97 cement barriers Saturday night

AIM Roads reminds people they have their sanders out using funny Sanders meme

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

Most Read