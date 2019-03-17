Kelowna hiker rescued from Canyon Falls Park

A late night rescue took place after a hiker was injured in Canyon Falls Park, Kelowna.

At 6:45p.m. The Kelowna Fire Department Technical Rope Rescue Team responded to the call detailing a female hiker who was at the bottom of the falls and was unable to hike back out because of her injuries.

The Technical Rescue Team used rope systems to haul her out of the canyon in a basket stretcher. She was then transferred to BCAS for further medical care.

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team assisted with the rescue.

