Latest numbers confirm 2018 was B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Last year saw 2,115 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned

With wildfires already burning in Alberta, thoughts of last year’s smoke-filled summer are hot on residents’ minds.

Officials are already taking steps to prevent another devastating season, as the memory of last year hangs in the air.

In 2018, B.C. experienced the worst fire season on record with more than 2,000 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned, according to new statistics released by Statistics Canada.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island hosts training exercise ahead of coming wildfire season

Wildfires in B.C. accounted for 60 per cent of the total burned area in Canada last year, a more than 50-per-cent jump for the seven-per-cent average from 1990 to 2018.

A estimated $615 million was spent on fire management and suppression operations in 2018. Additional costs associated with evacuation and property lost are not yet available.

READ ALSO: Dry March sparks fire concern

According to Statistics Canada, all air quality measuring stations had at least one day where the Air Quality Health Index reached a seven or higher, which is considered a high health risk.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Virginia Beach shooting victims were veteran city employees
Next story
B.C. minimum wage hits $13.85/hr today

Just Posted

Penticton fire at Carmi Mountain still labelled as held

B.C. Wildfire Service responded to the fire on Saliken Drive Friday evening

Revelstoke Mountain Resort pushing expansion of summer activities

Updated Master Plan outlines near-term priorities including staff housing and a golf course

City of Revelstoke communication survey results in and strategic plan on the way

The City of Revelstoke polled staff, stakeholders and residents about their communications… Continue reading

BC Hydro rock scaling work on Highway 23 in June

Expect delays heading north starting on the 18th

No fires near Revelstoke after last nights storm

Roads and weather conditions

VIDEO: We’ll work with cities, even when provinces won’t work with Ottawa, Trudeau says

Prime minister pledged government will keep working with municipalities on housing, climate change

RCMP Deputy Commissoner addresses 2012 Kelowna RCMP assault investigation

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Kootnekoff: Discriminate against babysitters

The Supreme Court of Canada recently declined to hear an interesting case… Continue reading

B.C. cancer patients finally gets doctor’s appointment after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

B.C. minimum wage hits $13.85/hr today

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Latest numbers confirm 2018 was B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Last year saw 2,115 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned

Top Raptors Game 1 ticket went for almost $24,000, StubHub says

So far, the top price for Sunday’s Game 2 is a mere $10,000

Newborn southern resident killer whale spotted in B.C. waters

Southern resident killer whales are endangered, numbering just 75

Most Read