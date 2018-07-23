Law Creek fire in West Kelowna remains active, not growing

The fire is described as active.

Glenrosa area residents affected by the Law Creek fire should be reassured to know there has been little movement in the lightning-sparked blaze that last week put dozens of people on an evacuation alert.

There are 11 firefighters with air support, when needed, working toward containing the flanks of the 10-hectare fire and constructing control lines where possible.

READ MORE: FIRE SPARKED IN WEST KELOWNA

The fire is described as active.

The total number of properties that remain on evacuation alert in the Regional District of the Central Okanagan is now 698. There are no properties in the Central Okanagan on evacuation order, the release said.

For a searchable interactive map of current evacuation alerts, go to cordemergency.ca/map.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Firefighters working to construct control lines in West Kelowna wildfire
Next story
Okanagan Mountain Park fire remains the same size

Just Posted

Clowning around encouraged as Revelstoke Circus Camp returns

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls — the Revelstoke Circus Camp returned… Continue reading

Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire continues to hold at 400 hectares

Crews are working to extinguish hot spots

Evacuation numbers remain at nearly 1,000 as B.C. wildfires rage on

200 firefighters and 18 helicopters were working to increase the containment of the fires

Motorcycle driver and passenger crash near Revelstoke after crossing double yellow line

A motorcycle crashed in the westbound lane of the Trans Canada Highway… Continue reading

Okanagan Wildfires: Monday morning update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday morning look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Canada beats Triple Crown for Canada Cup softball title

National team’s championship is first at B.C. tournament since 1996

Record high in Japan as heat wave grips the region

The temperature in a city north of Tokyo reached 41.1 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, the highest ever recorded in Japan.

Feds looking at ways to tackle wave of gun violence in Toronto: Minister

Toronto mayor John Tory spoke to the press following a mass casualty event in Toronto.

Inquest set in death of RCMP’s spokesperson for Robert Dziekanski case

Former Mountie Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted injuries in Abbotsford in 2013

Nitty Gritty Dirt band returns to the South Okanagan

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Soaring temperatures, high winds could worsen fires in B.C.’s southern Interior

Environment Canada’s forecast for the next week in the southern Interior does not inspire confidence, with temperatures in the 30s and winds gusting over 40 kilometres per hour.

Okanagan Mountain Park fire remains the same size

Crews built hand guards and continued to extinguish hot spots.

Iran dismisses Trump’s explosive threat to country’s leader

Trump tweeted late on Sunday that hostile threats from Iran could bring dire consequences.

Most Read