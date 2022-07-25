Lawsuit filed against Revelstoke Mountain Resort following crash in 2020

Loren Frederickson received severe injuries after a crash at the resort in the summer of 2020

An Alberta man is suing Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) after crashing his bike at the resort in the summer of 2020.

Loren Frederickson, a correctional officer from Alberta, filed a lawsuit against RMR on July 20, 2022, detailing the timeline of the crash and the injuries he incurred due to the incident.

On June 16, 2020, Frederickson purchased a mountain bike from Ridley’s Cycle in Calgary, Alta. before making the trip west to Revelstoke. A little over a week later, on June 26, 2020, Frederickson was riding his new bike at RMR.

While at the resort, he rode down a service road and ran into an unmarked drainage ditch, which was covered by plywood, causing the rear suspension of the bike to break. At that point, Frederickson lost control of the bike and was launched 50 feet down an embankment.

As a result of the incident, Frederickson claimed he suffered a number of injuries, including a tear in his neck ligaments, injuries to his shoulder joints and back, bruising and abrasions on his body, and chronic pain, headaches, dizziness and others. According to the civil claim, he has incurred and will continue to incur expenses and a loss of earnings and happiness due to his injuries. He will also require assistance to complete household chores.

In the civil claim, Frederickson and his lawyer state that RMR caused him injury and that they ‘breached their respective standards of care’. They state that there were no warning signs leading into the service road where the incident occurred.

Frederickson is suing RMR for general damages, special damages, future care costs, loss of housekeeping capacity, loss of earning capacity, and costs on the basis of negligence.

Frederickson is also suing Giant, the manufacturer of the bike which he purchased and rode during his accident, stating they were negligent in the design of the bike, which he said led to his accident. The bike was a 2020 Giant Trance 3.

RMR has been reached for comment.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

