Learn to identify invasive plants in your backyard

A series of workshops in May will teach the identification and management of invasive plants

Lovely but invasive, the yellow flag iris is classified as a noxious weed that out-competes native plants that can provide better access to the shore, provide better habitat and produce valuable nesting materials. (Photo contributed)

Invasive plants are more common than one might think, and the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society wants to help people identify and eliminate them.

CSISS is hosting a series of workshops to teach how to pick out invasive species from the rest of the plant life in the area. The workshop will also provide instruction on best management practices which can be used to stop the spread of invasive plants. The society says information provided at the workshops will be of interest to First Nations and municipal and regional governments, as well industry and forestry employees and members of trail and park stewardship groups.

Workshops will be held in Revelstoke, Golden, Sicamous and Salmon Arm. At each location, CSISS will host beginner and advanced workshops. The beginner workshops are aimed at those who are new to plant identification, and the advanced class is for those with some previous knowledge looking to refine their skills in the field. Those who attend the beginner workshops are welcome to continue on to the advanced workshops immediately afterwards.

CSISS is asking those who attend to make a recommended donation of $20 by industry members and $5 by members of the public.

“By donating to CSISS, you are contributing to our ongoing education and outreach programs, such as training workshops, that prevent the spread of invasive species into the beautiful Columbia Shuswap region,” a the society in a news release.

The workshops wil be held in Revelstoke May 21 in the MacPherson Room of the Revelstoke Community Centre, in Golden May 22 at the Golden Arena Lounge, in Sicamous May 23 in the council chamber at municipal hall and in Salmon Arm May 29 in the boardroom of the CSRD building at 555 Harbour Front Drive.

The beginner’s workshop in each of the communities will run from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and the advanced workshop will run 11 a.m. to noon.

