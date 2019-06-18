Leave your dogs at home, they can’t take the heat

Kelowna police responded to six reports of dogs left alone in hot cars this month

As summer approaches and temperatures rise, a West Kelowna veterinarian is reminding dog owners to not leave their dogs unattended in cars.

“It’s not good because if it’s hot outside, dogs mobilize the heat through panting, so they dehydrate really fast,” said Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital’s Dr. Oz.

READ MORE: BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year

He said the fur plays a huge roll in how rapidly they will overheat and just like a baby, even ten minutes in a hot car is too much.

“If you have to have them in a hot vehicle, make sure all the windows are open and make sure there is water and don’t leave the dog in the car unattended,” said Dr. Oz.

Even if you think your dog seems fine, Dr. Oz says they can have heat stroke up to 24 hours later.

He says to mix an ice cube with chicken and give them lots of fluids during summer to reduce any chance of dehydration or heat stroke.

READ MORE: Leaving dog in hot car can result in $75,000 fine, prohibition from owning animals, prison

Kelowna RCMP estimates there have been half a dozen complaints to the RCMP, across the Central Okanagan, since June “We hope that’s an indication that the public is getting the message to leave pets at home.”

Police said that number does not reflect the total of reports received by the BC SPCA.

The BC SPCA Kelowna branch took over 185 calls last year (2018) concerning pets in cars at risk of heat stroke. So far in 2019, since May we have taken 76 calls so we are actually on track to surpass last year at this rate. “We have only now begun to see temperatures above 30 C which, in a vehicle with windows rolled down a couple inches can surpass 45 C in twenty minutes,” said Branch Manager of the Kelowna BC SPCA Sean Hogan.

He asks the public to call Kelowna BC SPCA daily between 9:00am-4:30pm at 250-861-7722 if you see a dog in distress.

The maximum penalty for someone who left a dog in a car is a fine up to $75,000 under the Prevention of Cruelty Animals Act.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
