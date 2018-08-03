B.C. Attorney General David Eby (left) and Premier John Horgan have revealed the choices available in the referendum on proportional representation set for this fall. Photo: Contributed

Legislation re-establishing human rights commissioner due in B.C. this fall

Attorney General David Eby says the government to support progress on gender equity and LGBTQ rights

The British Columbia government says it will introduce amendments to the Human Rights Code when the legislature resumes sitting this fall.

Attorney General David Eby says the government wants to re-establish the position of human rights commissioner and support progress on gender equity and LGBTQ rights.

The commissioner would report to the legislature and have the mandate to develop educational tools, policies and guidelines to promote human rights and combat inequality and discrimination.

An all-party legislature committee would select and unanimously recommend a commissioner but the candidate would be subject to approval by the house.

The province’s former Liberal government shut down B.C.’s human rights commission in late 2002, citing delays and duplications between the commission and the Human Rights Tribunal, originally created to hold hearings and make rulings on human rights issues.

In a news release, Eby says British Columbia has been the only province without an organization dedicated to promoting and protecting human rights for the past 16 years.

Spencer Chandra Herbert, the New Democrat member representing Vancouver-West End, says Friday’s announcement offers a great reason to celebrate as Vancouver holds its annual Pride Parade this weekend.

“When groups are targeted by hate, we as a government and a society must act. These changes will be a big step forward toward building a more inclusive and welcoming community for all,” he says in the release.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Parents can now apply for B.C.’s child care benefit
Next story
Placer Mountain fire in the Similkameen 50 per cent contained

Just Posted

Revelstoke paragliders push sport in the region with multi-day trip and never before done flights

Through self sufficient travel and hundreds of kilometers glided, three Revelstoke cross-country… Continue reading

BC Wildfire to call in help from other provinces, countries

BC Wildfire Service has reached a Provincial Preparedness Level of 4

How will your data be used for the Revelstoke TELUS Insights project?

Following approval for EOF funding at the CSRD Board meeting on July… Continue reading

Revelstoke Aquaducks finished second as a team in Salmon Arm meet

The Aquaducks had an amazing weekend in Salmon Arm. With two individual… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 1

Cathy English Revelstoke Museum & Archives Glimpses of the Past - Items… Continue reading

Area restrictions loom for Mabel and Sugar

BC Wildfire Service expected to limit access today, including camping

Placer Mountain fire in the Similkameen 50 per cent contained

BC Wildfire has continues to work the Placer Mountain wildfire

Video: Peach of a video from Kim Mitchell

Kim Mitchell gives a shoutout to the Penticton Peach Festival which he is headlining

Body found down embankment in West Kelowna

The body was found near Campbell Road Thursday night

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

Driver or passenger, RCMP can fine you for drinking on your boat

To drink on a boat in B.C. it must be licensed or have sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.

Legislation re-establishing human rights commissioner due in B.C. this fall

Attorney General David Eby says the government to support progress on gender equity and LGBTQ rights

Sheriff: No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre

Stephen Paddock was ‘an unremarkable man’ who showed signs of a troubled mind, according to officials

Canada’s Brooke Henderson has hole in one at British Women’s Open

Henderson was visibly surprised when the ball took a single bounce and landed straight in the hole

Most Read