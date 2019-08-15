Let there be splash: Revelstoke’s first splash park opens

The long anticipated Farwell Splash Park opened today.
There was a ribbon cutting ceremony, cakes, popcorn, juice, and pizza. Many excited kids in bathing suits ran around, enjoying the new and free activity.
The park was built by Jake & Jay Construction Ltd.
While the project had been in the works for around four years, serious consideration and action has occurred just over the past year and replaced a wading pool which closed in 2013. The park cost roughly $650,000 to build, with large donations from contributions from the Columbia Basin Trust, Revelstoke Forest Corporation Legacy Fund, Revelstoke Credit Union and CSRD Economic Opportunity Fund.
The park is located at 1401 First Street West.
@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
