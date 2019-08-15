Let there be splash: Revelstoke’s first splash park opens

The long-awaited opening day for the Splash Park was well attended by those in bathing suites. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Watching the opening speeches. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Some were quite fascinated. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Councillor Jackie Rhind cuts the ribbon. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Let there be water! (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Water water everywhere. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The blue thing is bouncy and sprays water. What more do you need? (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review So much happiness. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Happy and sad. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) A park with a view. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Let the hot weather soar. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) There was even Pip & Dex custom made cupcakes. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The Farwell Splash Park. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The long anticipated Farwell Splash Park opened today.

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony, cakes, popcorn, juice, and pizza. Many excited kids in bathing suits ran around, enjoying the new and free activity.

The park was built by Jake & Jay Construction Ltd.

While the project had been in the works for around four years, serious consideration and action has occurred just over the past year and replaced a wading pool which closed in 2013. The park cost roughly $650,000 to build, with large donations from contributions from the Columbia Basin Trust, Revelstoke Forest Corporation Legacy Fund, Revelstoke Credit Union and CSRD Economic Opportunity Fund.

The park is located at 1401 First Street West.

