Colleen MacDonald is an author from B.C. who has released ‘Let’s Go Biking Okanagan,’ (Contributed)

Let’s go biking: B.C. author publishes Shuswap-Okanagan exploration book

Readers will discover over 140 adventurous routes from Osoyoos to Shuswap Lake

B.C. author Colleen MacDonald recently released a book about the most popular and interesting trails the Okanagan has to offer.

Author of Let’s Go Biking Vancouver, MacDonald returns with Let’s Go Biking in the Okanagan and Shuswap, finding the safest, most scenic and fun routes to ride, hike, walk and run.

The book takes a look at adventurous routes such as the Kettle Valley Rail Trail, Myra Canyon, Mission Creek Greenway and Okanagan Rail Trail.

Readers will discover 140 routes to wineries, breweries, cideries and farms from Osoyoos to Shuswap Lake. With distance ranging from 5 km to 50 km, the day trips can be fun for families, beginner cyclists, seniors, explorers and those who like to stop and smell the roses or try a liquid sampling.

Additional features include:

  • An all-new guidebook format – each route fits one page
  • Easy to follow maps and directions with turn-by-turn instructions
  • Detailed information about surface conditions and the level of difficulty
  • Easy day trips and suggestions for connecting routes
  • Helpful tips – places to eat and visit and things to see

Colleen MacDonald has written books about local history, as well as children’s stories. She has cycled all over the world and still thinks British Columbia is one of the best places to cycle, spending much of her time in Belcarra and Whistler, B.C.

Donations from every book sold will be made out to TrailsBC and BC Cycling Coalition to support cycling improvements.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

