Lake Country's waste water treatment plant is nearing capacity, therefore options are being considered and resident input is being sought. (Video still)

Let’s talk poop: Okanagan community

District sewage system at capacity, residents surveyed on options

Without causing too much of a stink, opinions are needed on how to manage Lake Country’s sewer system, before it overflows.

The liquid waste management plan is being amended due to issues facing the community — most importantly that the current system is nearing maximum capacity.

“Our soils are at their capacity to accept and return our cleaned water and with new customers tying into the centralized system every year, flows are increasing,” the district said in a report.

The district wants to hear from the 3,500 Lake Country homes connected to the system, as well as those in Kelowna and Vernon, through an online survey, available until June 8. There is also a chance to win one of four $100 gift certificates to Lake Country Home Hardware, to be drawn on June 9.

There are three potential options that could provide a long-term solution for dealing with liquid waste in the community.

One approach involves a new pipe that sends cleaned water safely back to the environment via Okanagan Lake. This option, which is similar to what is currently taking place, would cost around $58 million.

“Interim results from this (environmental impact) study suggest that there are suitable locations along Okanagan Lake where the water can be returned without compromising lake values,” the district reports reads.

A second option is a hybrid safe return, costing $71.8 million.

“Option 2 would prioritize in-ground return for as much flow as possible, find new customers for water reuse and only send what remains to Okanagan Lake.”

The third option is creating a partnership with another public utility, but costs are unknown.

“This option involves the district partnering with a public utility (e.g., Regional District of Central Okanagan, Vernon, Kelowna etc.) to run liquid waste services in Lake Country.”

To take the survey, and learn more, visit letstalk.lakecountry.bc.ca,

infrastructure

 

A District of Lake Country staff member wearing a poop emoji costume went around town to spread awareness of a waste management survey Thursday, March 11, 2021. (File)

