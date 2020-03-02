LETTER: Childrearing courses should be taught in schools

Along with their physical wellbeing, children’s sound psychological health should a priority

  • Mar. 2, 2020 12:00 p.m.

Dear Editor:

When I asked a B.C. Teachers Federation official over the phone two years back whether there was any childrearing curriculum taught in any of B.C.’s school districts, he immediately replied there is not.

When I asked the reason for its absence and whether it may be due to the subject matter being too controversial, he replied with a simple “Yes.”

This strongly suggests there are philosophical thus political obstacles to teaching students such crucial life skills as nourishingly parenting one’s children. (Is it just me, or does it not seem difficult to imagine that teaching parenting curriculum should be considered any more controversial than, say, teaching students Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity curriculum, beginning in Kindergarten, as is currently taught in B.C. schools?)

READ ALSO: LETTER: Improvements needed in health communications

READ ALSO: LETTER: Forestry practices will affect property values

Put plainly, people generally do not want some stranger — and especially a government-arm entity, which includes school teachers — directly or indirectly telling them how to raise their children, regardless of the very real future mental and (by extension) physical health benefits to their own descendants.

Albeit, a knowledgeable person offered me her observation on perhaps why there are no mandatory childrearing courses in high school: People with a dysfunctional family background do not particularly desire scholastically analyzing its intricacies.

I feel that’s definitely not sufficient reason to deny future generations their health security.

Along with their physical wellbeing, children’s sound psychological health should be the most significant aspect of a parent’s (or caregiver’s) responsibility.

Perhaps foremost to consider is that during their first three to six years of life, children have particularly malleable minds, thus they’re exceptionally vulnerable to whatever rearing environment in which they happened to have been placed by fate.

I wonder how many instances there are wherein immense long-term suffering by children of dysfunctional rearing might have been prevented had the parents received some crucial parenting instruction by way of mandatory high school curriculum.

Additionally, if we’re to proactively avoid the eventual invasive conventional reactive means of intervention due to dysfunctional familial situations as a result of flawed rearing — that of the government forced removal of children from the latter environment — we then should be willing to try an unconventional means of proactively preventing future dysfunctional family situations: Teach our young people the science of how a child’s mind develops and therefore its susceptibilities to flawed parenting.

Frank Sterle Jr.

White Rock

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 3
Next story
Dyer: Your “little bit” does not count

Just Posted

Revelstoke Skate Club hosting regional competition next fall

The club is already preparing for the November 2020 competition

Grizzlies up two in KIJHL playoffs with game three tonight

They play in Kamloops March 2

StokeFM raising funds to keep community radio alive in Revelstoke

They have a gofundme campaign live until the end of March

Rain and snow to continue for Revelstoke area

Road and weather conditions for March 2

UPDATE: Trans Canada Highway now open to single-lane alternating traffic east of Golden

The highway was closed all March 1 due to a rockslide

ICBC surpluses should be hands-off to politicians, David Eby says

NDP to make taking profit from optional car insurance illegal

UPDATE: Youth arrested after suspected arson at Prince Rupert CN Rail roundhouse

Cause currently unknown

Teen singer from Vancouver Island passes American Idol audition

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith going to Hollywood after impressing celebrity judges

Cockpit recorder inactive in Australian air tanker tragedy, crash probe finds

Investigation continues in crash of Coulson C-130 air tanker

Washington state coronavirus not yet showing up in B.C.

Officials watching for similar cluster as Kirkland nursing home

Vernon cold case murder may not go to trial

A new indictment has been filed against Paramjit Singh Bogarh in a Kelowna court

Travel, timeshare scams return to Better Business Bureau’s top 10 fraud list in 2019

Victims lost an average of $5,000 to travel, vacation or timeshare scams last year

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

High-income tax bracket could deter doctors from settling in South Okanagan, say MLAs

Local MLAs say the introduction of a high-income tax in B.C. could… Continue reading

Most Read