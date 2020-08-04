LETTER: Revelstoke does not need proposed Hay Rd. development

The development calls for 60 housing units

Dear editor,

City council is charged with the burden of making the correct ethical and moral decisions for the future of our Revelstoke, I urge them to consider what your constituents are trying to tell you.

A thoughtful decision to allow multi unit buildings into the area must also include a viable solution to the serious issue of affordable housing in Revelstoke.

I understand council has already deliberated on amending the zoning to allow more development.

I now urge them to take a look at the building cost estimates and subsequent owner/rental proposed fees that will be necessary to support the initiative.

Drawing from my very recent experience with passive construction in Revelstoke, I can provide evidence that estimated costs are not what they appear to be. Though the passive design appears to be the correct decision based on the ecological and sustainable benefits, the reality is that the build will be extremely expensive. This will result in adding more high end units to the area.

No developer will go into business to lose money.

In my humble opinion, I believe this project is not what Revelstoke needs at this time.

Adele Avolio

Hay Road,

Revelstoke

Most Read