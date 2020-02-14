LETTER: Travelling for gravel a better solution

Dear editor,

I thought the issue of a gravel pit on the east side of the Jordan River was a dead issue, apparently not.

Walking in a forest environment, especially along a river through old growth forest, is good for body and soul. There is no better place to do this around Revelstoke in a serene landscape for people 3 to 103 years old.

This is supposed to be a riparian area, free from destruction of any kind.

If you live on the bank of the Columbia River you cannot cut anything on the river bank because it is a riparian area, even to get a view of Mt. Begbie.

The Natural Resource Officer has the authority to fine you.

Where are they when we need them?

After all the opposition in the past to this project I cannot believe the government agencies involved would give Jake-Jay a temporary permit to investigate this site.

If it costs more to travel further for gravel, so be it.

We are treating gravel, such as winter road grit, as inexhaustible. Now the grit is picked up off the highways and streets and dumped over the bank. Surely there must be some way to recycle the grit.

There will not be any more gravel made until the next ice age, which seems a long way off because great parts of the earth are dying and burning up.

-Allan McInnes

