Liberal MP caught stark naked during House of Commons video conference

A Liberal MP was caught wearing his birthday suit in the virtual House of Commons.

William Amos, who has represented the Quebec riding of Pontiac since 2015, appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament completely naked Wednesday.

A screenshot obtained by The Canadian Press shows him standing between the Quebec and Canadian flags, his private parts hidden, in what appears to be his office.

Bloc Quebecois MP Claude DeBellefeuille, the party whip, raised the incident in a point of order after question period, suggesting that parliamentary decorum requires male MPs to wear a jacket and tie — and a shirt, underwear and trousers.

Amos did not speak in during question period on Wednesday and therefore did not show up on the main screen.

Speaker Anthony Rota later thanked DeBellefeuille for her “observations” and clarified that while he had not seen anything, he checked with technicians and confirmed they saw something.

Only people connected to the platform were able to see the interactions of other members during the question period in virtual mode. Amos, a backbench MP, did not speak on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon Amos offered his apology in a tweet.

I made a really unfortunate mistake today & obviously I’m embarrassed by it. My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House. It was an honest mistake + it won’t happen again. — Will Amos (@WillAAmos) April 14, 2021

