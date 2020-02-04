Rona Ambrose, Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Minister Maryam Monsef and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti make their way to speak in the Foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa, Tuesday February 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Liberals revive Rona Ambrose’s bill on sexual assault law training for judges

It would also change the Criminal Code to ensure judges are putting their reasons on the record

The Liberal government is introducing legislation to help ensure judges are trained in sexual assault law.

It would require all newly appointed provincial superior court judges to receive the training, including learning about rape myths and stereotypes.

The bill, if passed, would also require the Canadian Judicial Council to report on ongoing efforts to provide similar training to sitting judges.

It would also change the Criminal Code to ensure judges are putting their reasons on the record when they decide sexual assault cases.

READ MORE: Federal law on intoxication sex-assault defence unconstitutional: Ontario judge

The proposed legislation revives a private member’s bill originally put forward by Rona Ambrose when she was interim Conservative leader.

That bill had cross-partisan support, but after being stalled in the Senate, died when Parliament dissolved ahead of the federal election.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval
Next story
Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Just Posted

Revelstoke Credit Union accepting applications for scholarships

Fred Olynyk Bursary deadline is March 4

Diversify your farm income with agri-tourism

Free workshop coming to Revelstoke

Highway 1 to close for avalanche control this morning

Closure will be east of Revelstoke

Grizzlies two of three KIJHL stars of the week

Rookie Brandon Kasdorf is one and local Matt Cadden the other

CSRD receives $100,000 for compost facility at Revelstoke landfill

The funding is from the province’s Organics Infrastructure Program

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

Family panic sparked after BC Sheriff Service arrests woman with dementia

When 63-year-old’s husband realized she was gone it prompted calls to RCMP and Search and Rescue

Three Surrey men charged with 15 crimes connected to Kelowna drug seizure

Cell phones, about $177,000, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine and six firearms were seized

Battery from Second World War causes evacuation at B.C. RCMP detachment

Detonation unit deployed to deal with potentially explosive war artifact

Canadian rock band The Arkells asks fans to subscribe to local news in T-shirt giveaway

Canadian rock band announced they’ll give away a free T-shirt to anyone who takes out a subscription

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Oliver man charged with arson ordered to undergo psych assessment

Steve Joseph Godbout is charged with assaulting a police officer and two counts of arson

Most Read