Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland listens to a question from a reporter on the phone during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday November 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland listens to a question from a reporter on the phone during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday November 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Liberals should drive daycare improvements, not redo system, report says

The report’s authors say the money should focus first on expanding the supply of licensed child-care spaces

A new report is urging the Trudeau Liberals to embrace “aggressive incrementalism” on their promised path toward a national child-care system, arguing the government should quickly build on what’s already there rather than push wholesale change.

The paper from the C.D. Howe Institute suggests that trying to revamp how child care is delivered in Canada by moving responsibility to Ottawa from the provinces appears unlikely to succeed.

Provinces aren’t likely to agree to national standards, the authors write, pointing to recent federal efforts on child care.

The think-tank’s report says the federal government should bundle funding for child care into an annual transfer payment similar to one it already provides to help provinces cover the cost of health care.

The report’s authors say the money should focus first on expanding the supply of licensed child-care spaces.

The authors add that any federal moves need to be aimed at quickly building up child-care services nationally because the status quo is not sustainable.

The report is the latest in a series of arguments being put before the Trudeau Liberals on the road to next month’s budget, in which child care is expected to feature prominently.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has promised the budget will outline a plan for a national child-care system, modelled on the publicly funded program in Quebec.

Child care has been debated federally for decades, including the role Ottawa should play in an area of provincial jurisdiction.

Ken Boessenkool, one of the C.D. Howe report’s authors, said there is no need to shift jurisdictions, just have Ottawa help the country do more of what has worked and do it better.

“We’re saying we’re not on the wrong path, we just have to do more of what we’ve been doing and do it more quickly,” said Boessenkool, the J.W. McConnell Professor of Practice at the Max Bell School of Public Policy at McGill University.

“And we don’t need to blow the system up to fix it.”

He said the federal government should pick a lane on what it wants to do on child care to drive the agenda, specifically focusing on funding the expansion of spaces where they are needed most.

A report this month from Deloitte Canada estimated the government could spend between $7 billion and $8 billion on child care, which would return between $1.50 and $5.80 for every dollar spent through a combination of new revenues and reduced spending on social supports.

The two reports argue the federal government is better placed financially than provinces to boost spending on child care because federal fiscal room should loosen if and when emergency COVID-19 spending subsides.

To help with household finances, Boessenkool and co-author Jennifer Robson, an associate professor of political management at Carleton University, say the government should make the federal child-care tax deduction refundable, meaning that eligible parents could get more money back from the government. At the moment, it is deemed non-refundable, so it can only lower amounts owed, not boost a tax refund.

The authors contend the change in tax treatment would help low-income families qualify for the deduction, and help middle-income families more easily afford daycare.

Jordan Press, The Canadian Press

ChildcareLiberals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mi’kmaq lawsuit alleges intimidation, harassment in Nova Scotia lobster fishery
Next story
Kelowna pizzeria offers free food as province shuts down indoor dining

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Mountain Resort said they are experiencing a staff shortage due to COVID-19. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID-19 closes Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Resort will be closed March 31

(File photo)
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases are now up to 479 in the region

Voting opens March 18 and closes April 8 in the Best of Revelstoke Awards. (Revelstoke Review)
Vote in the Best of Revelstoke Awards!

Where is the best pizza? Best coffee? Best bike trail? Vote before April 8

The City of Revelstoke is allowing patios to open March 30, roughly two weeks earlier than usual. The patio is almost set up outside Monashee Spirits Craft Distillery. Owner Josh McLafferty said it should open soon. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
‘It’s going to be a dislocated shoulder season’: Revelstoke businesses scramble with new COVID rules

Snap restrictions went into effect today (March 30) for restaurants, gyms, and religious groups

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok.
Restaurant restrictions should not be province wide: MLA Clovechok

Indoor dining ban announced yesterday took effect at midnight

Upstart Comics wants to connect with other comic book artists, writers and enthusiasts to provide support and constructive criticism. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Okanagan group promotes creativity among local comic book artists

Upstart Comics offers local artists a community to share content, receive feedback

A view of the West Coast Trail near Nitinat Lake. (David Enstrom - Wikipedia Commons)
B.C.’s iconic West Coast Trail to re-open to visitors in June 2021

Trail has been closed since early 2020 to due COVID-19 concerns

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Gavin Dew (gavindew.ca)
Second candidate joins B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Gavin Dew joins MLA Ellis Ross for next year’s vote

Hwy 33 traffic is delayed near Daves Road, southeast of Kelowna, after a logging truck appears to have spilled its load. (Facebook)
UPDATE: Highway 33 traffic halted east of Kelowna

DriveBC reporting a vehicle incident near Daves Road, blocking both lanes of traffic

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (AP Photo/Paul White) are set to receive the highest honors conferred by UBC.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Greta Thunberg to receive honorary degrees from UBC

Recognized for their leadership in the midst of ‘two of the most significant crises we collectively have ever faced: the global pandemic and climate change,’ says UBC president

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler Blackcomb to stay closed for the rest of winter, scheduled to reopen in May

Community is seeing a ‘more worrisome cluster of the P1 Brazil variant of concern’

Don Gigliotti, owner of Corleone’s Pizzeria and Caffè D’Italia, first used his newly opened pizza shop Corleone’s to offer free pizza to anyone affect by the first-round of COVID-19 layoffs in 2020. (Caffe d’Italia / Facebook)
Penticton cafe offering free coffee to restaurant workers affected by COVID-19 restrictions

The province banned all indoor dining at restaurants March 29, 2021

Teeter Totter Toys in Vernon has held steady despite staffing and supply shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, largely on the back of three-dimensional games such as puzzles and board games. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Too much COVID screen time? This Vernon business has your kids covered

Kelowna optometrist finds worsened eyesight in children during pandemic; Vernon’s Teeter Totter Toys aims to help

Most Read