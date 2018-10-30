Minister of Democratic Institutions Karina Gould rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, May 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Liberals to establish $5.5M commission for independent leaders’ debates

Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould says the government is establishing an independent leaders’ debates commission to the tune of $5.5-million.

Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould says the government is establishing an independent leaders’ debates commission to the tune of $5.5-million.

She says the commission’s initial mandate will involve organizing two leaders’ debates, one in each official language for the 2019 election.

Gould says the government has nominated former governor general David Johnston to lead the commission, adding he is planning to appear before a Commons committee to speak with MPs about his work.

She says the commission will work to make sure leaders’ debates are accessible to all Canadians on different communication platforms.

The commission’s mandate includes a requirement to report to Parliament following the 2019 debates to outline findings and draft recommendations to create a permanent commission.

During the 2015 election campaign amid much controversy over format, Justin Trudeau promised to create an arm’s-length body to organize future leaders’ debates.

Related: B.C. leaders square off in TV debate

Related: First Nations leaders debate Trudeau commitment to Indigenous rights

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First Things First Okanagan speaker explores climate change and B.C. wildfires
Next story
Missing memorial signs upset North Okanagan family

Just Posted

Revelstoke Minor Hockey sees dramatic increase in under 8 skaters

Revelstoke Minor Hockey has almost 40 Novice skaters this year, up from… Continue reading

Revelstoke Grizzlies lose one win one against Sicamous last weekend

The Grizzlies’ winning streak came to an end on Friday night when… Continue reading

Revelstoke depression survivor hosting support group

Michelle Schiewe is facilitating a peer support group for those with depression and anxiety

Revelstoke artist paints the soul in the eyes of her animals

Zuzana Riha is excited about the community of artists in town

Avalanche Canada has open house in Revelstoke

The organisation promotes continual avalanche training

VIDEO: Zombies dance at Summerland’s Howloween Parade

Street parade features costumed children dancing to Michael Jackson’s Thriller

Missing memorial signs upset North Okanagan family

Signs erected in memory of popular Lumby teenager Cameron Wolfe have gone missing

B.C. leaders’ referendum debate set for Nov. 8

Andrew Wilkinson to face off against Premier John Horgan

Young kids 10 times more likely be killed in car crashes on Halloween: study

40 years of traffic data shows that Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights of the year

Okanagan parent hopes to ease stress on autistic trick-or-treaters

Parent reminding those handing out candy, kids with special needs will be coming to their doors

Halifax council to discuss proposed stadium for potential new CFL team

Halifax regional council will consider a proposed 24,000-seat stadium, the pivotal component of a bid to land a Canadian Football League team for the East Coast’s largest city

Liberals to establish $5.5M commission for independent leaders’ debates

Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould says the government is establishing an independent leaders’ debates commission to the tune of $5.5-million.

First Things First Okanagan speaker explores climate change and B.C. wildfires

Rob Gray, a forestry fire science analyst, speaks in Penticton as part of a lecture series

Hundreds gather in Montreal to remember victims of attack on Pittsburgh synagogue

Justin Trudeau said Monday in the House of Commons that Canadians are “horrified” by the Pittsburgh attack

Most Read