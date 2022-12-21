Lifts at Revelstoke Mountain Resort delayed in opening due to cold weather

RMR is reporting temperatures of -19C at the base of the mountain this morning (Dec. 21)

All lifts at Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) will be delayed in opening this morning (Dec. 21) due to cold temperatures.

RMR is reporting temperatures of -19C at the base of the mountain and -29C at the summit this morning.

According to RMR, lifts will open as temperatures on the mountain increase.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued extreme cold and Arctic outflow warnings for multiple areas in B.C.

