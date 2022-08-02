Lightning causes new fires in Glacier and Mount Revelstoke national parks, campfires banned

BC Wildfire Service are also prohibiting certain activities that could lead to fire

After heavy lightning and little rainfall last night (Aug. 1), Parks Canada crews are discovering new fires and battling existing ones in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks.

Fire crews are actively managing five wildfires in the national parks. Lightning strikes and high winds from storms on July 29 and Aug. 1 have started five fires in Glacier National Park.

The newest fire was discovered on the Rock Garden Trail in Glacier National Park and fire crews continue to monitor three wildfires in remote areas of the park including Coursier Creek in Mount Revelstoke, and two in the Mount Carson – Wolverine Peak area of Glacier National Park.

According to Parks Canada, these fires do not currently pose a risk to people or assets.

The BC Wildfire Service has also put out a bulletin informing the public that they will be prohibiting a number of activities in the Southeast Fire Centre, which includes Revelstoke, that could lead to wildfires starting on Thursday (Aug. 4).

Effective at 12 p.m. on Aug. 4 the following activities are prohibited: campfires, Category 2 and 3 open fires, fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description, air curtain burners, torches, and the use of chimneys, outdoor stoves and other portable campfire apparatuses that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved.

Parks Canada added that the fire danger rating in the region is generally High to Extreme.

To report any new wildfires, illegal campfires, or suspicious smoke, call Parks Canada dispatch at (877)852-3100.

