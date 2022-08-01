Lightning ignites two wildfires north of Revelstoke

A pair of lightning-caused wildfires are burning north of Revelstoke.
The Heather Creek (0.02 hectare) and Laform Creek (0.2 hectares) fires were reported early Monday, Aug. 1.
The Review will provide more information as it becomes available.
Fires reported on Aug. 1
