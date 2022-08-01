Lightning ignites two wildfires north of Revelstoke

A pair of lightning-caused wildfires are burning north of Revelstoke.

The Heather Creek (0.02 hectare) and Laform Creek (0.2 hectares) fires were reported early Monday, Aug. 1.

The Review will provide more information as it becomes available.

Read more: Campfire ban goes into effect later this week in Okanagan-Shuswap

Read more: B.C. resort village evacuated as Penticton-area wildfire approaches

bc wildfiresRevelstoke