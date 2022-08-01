A pair of lightning-caused wildfires were reported north of Revelstoke on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Lightning ignites two wildfires north of Revelstoke

Fires reported on Aug. 1

  Aug. 1, 2022 12:20 a.m.
  • News

A pair of lightning-caused wildfires are burning north of Revelstoke.

The Heather Creek (0.02 hectare) and Laform Creek (0.2 hectares) fires were reported early Monday, Aug. 1.

The Review will provide more information as it becomes available.

