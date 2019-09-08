Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

A thunderstorm is shown hitting Kamloops on the night of Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Mike O’Reilly/Twitter)

It was a lightning storm to remember across many parts of B.C. Saturday night.

Bolts lit up the sky in the Shuswap, Okanagan and in the Lower Mainland, where lightning storms can be rare.

Environment Canada said it was “tracking several fast moving thunderstorm cells across Metro Vancouver this afternoon with lightning associated. When thunder roars, go indoors.”

A thunderstorm warning was also issued for the Nicola and South Thompson regions.

View of the storm from my window in Chilliwack feels a bit Hitchcock #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/9V7xtfpf9X — Amy Jones (@amykieranjones) September 8, 2019

Quite the lightning show tonight here in Kelowna! Lasted from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm (3 hours long). Here's a few of the MANY lightning strikes/flashes I captured tonight. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/IIEyvvQFsz — Zach |🇨🇦 (@Zach_wx) September 8, 2019

It’s crazy to watch! Lots of action going on in Aldergrove! #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/2Mgznnmw3q — Patrick McIlveen (@fridge12_) September 8, 2019

ALSO READ: Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.