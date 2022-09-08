New fire near Stephanie Creek. (BC Wildfire Services map)

Lightning likely the cause of a new fire southeast of Revelstoke

A new fire near Revelstoke with 63 active in the Southeast Fire Centre region

The BC Wildfire Services map shows a new fire started on Sep. 7 near Stephanie Creek, southeast of Revelstoke.

It’s been almost a week since the last wildfire started near Revelstoke, but luck has run out. The suspected cause of the blaze is listed as lightning, and it’s an estimated 1.1 hectares in size.

The Southeast Fire Centre said the fire is still considered as a burn rank one, which means it is a lower risk fire. As a smouldering ground fire, they said that the fire is not likely to spread, and has limited fuel around it.

They added that a crew would be doing a fly-over during the day.

The fire isn’t near any infrastructure or public.

Wildfire prevalence in the area is slowing because of the gradual change in the season. As the temperatures have cooled, and the overnight recovery has gotten better, wildfires are less frequent. Still, the Southeast Fire Centre, which includes Revelstoke, has 63 active fires in the region.

