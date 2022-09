A new wildfire is burning in Hunter’s Range.

The blaze was sparked by lightning Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Near Cooke Creek, the fire is north-east of Enderby.

It is an estimated three hectares according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire burning near Spallumcheen, discovered Sept. 5 and identified as human-caused, is no longer burning.

