Lightning starts new fires in Southeast Fire Centre

Roads and weather for Revelstoke today

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.

Construction work between Columbia West FSR, Columbia West FSR and Donald FSR. Expect minor delays.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No construction today.

Highway 23 north: Bridge maintenance between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd. 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highways 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic.

There will be required maintenance on the Upper Arrow Lakes ferry. Starting Tuesday June 11 at 11 p.m. until Wednesday June 12 at 5 a.m. the ferry will be out of service.

See DriveBC for more information.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High 24. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 11.

See Environment Canada for more information.

Active Wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Wilmer Lake, near Invermere-0.01 Ha, suspected to be human caused.

Fording River, near Elkford-0.05 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

Hellroaring Creek, near Salmo, 0.01 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

Hardy Mountain, near Grand Forks, 0.4 Ha, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Tuzo Creek, near Beaverdell, 11.2 Ha, out of control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Hoodoo Lake, east of Beaverdell, 0.1 Ha, suspected to be caused by lightning.

See BC Wildfire Service for more information.

See firesmoke.ca for a smoke forecast for the day.

 

