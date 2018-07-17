The Canadian Lightning Danger Map (CLDM)

Lightning strikes across B.C. Interior

Residents are being asked to go inside until last rumble of thunder

Environment Canada is calling for a severe thunderstorm watch for the Interior of B.C.

Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are expected in the Bulkley Valley and South Peace Region.

In the Okanagan, there are reports of lightning which could cause potential wildfires as there is a heat warning in the region.

RELATED: One acre fire on Big White Road

The BC Wildfire Service is currently responding to multiple reports of new wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre, including near Big White, south of Joe Rich, and in the Keremeos/Ashnola area.

Some slightly cooler weather is in store beginning Wednesday as an upper level trough moves into the Interior.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hub for mental health and addictions treatment opens at B.C. hospital

Just Posted

Revelstoke Rotary’s adventurer in citizenship recounts Ottawa trip

Revelstokian Cohen Lussier, a grade 11 student at Revelstoke Secondary School, recounted… Continue reading

Two sent to hospital following Trans-Canada accident near Revelstoke

Revelstoke RCMP report two people were sent to hospital following a three… Continue reading

Further mediated talks scheduled in casino strike

Gateway and BCGEU schedule talks for July 20-22

Extreme fire danger in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The fire danger rating hits extreme or high in areas of the Okanagan- Shuswap

Revelstoke Local Food Initiative’s Garden and Art Tour returns this Sunday

Have you ever caught yourself wondering what lies over that hedge, or… Continue reading

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Lightning storm warning for B.C.

Residents are being asked to go inside until last rumble of thunder

Hub for mental health and addictions treatment opens at B.C. hospital

St. Paul’s Hospital HUB is an acute medical unit that includes 10 patient beds

Pike Mountain fire continues to grow – quadruples in 24 hours

Fire threatens area consumed in 2017 by a 3,500 hectare blaze

Vernon Knights hire Van Horlick

New head coach of Junior B franchise in Armstrong

Restaurant Brands International to review policy over poaching employees

One of Canada’s largest fast-food company to review ‘no-poach’ franchise agreements

Calgary family’s vacation ends in tragedy on Texas highway

Three people died and four others were injured in the crash

Union construction cost competitive, B.C. Building Trades say

Non-union firms can bid on infrastructure, but employees have to join international unions

Trudeau to shuffle cabinet ahead of Liberals’ team for 2019

Trudeau could lighten the work loads of cabinet ministers who currently oversee more than one portfolio

Most Read