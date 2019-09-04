Lightning strike leaves spot fire near Enderby

Numerous lightning strikes hit the North Okanagan and Shuswap as a storm rolled through on Tuesday, Sept. 3. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

The thunderstorm cells which swept over the North Okanagan and Shuswap on the evening of Sept. 3 left at least one spot fire burning in their wake.

The wildfire service sent four personnel to begin suppression efforts on a small fire off Hullcar road southwest of Enderby. Fire information officer Taylor MacDonald said the fire measures less than .01 of a hectare. No structures are threatened by the fire and MacDonald said it is unlikely to be visible from major roadways.

Lightning ignited several spot-sized wildfires last night throughout the #Kamloops Fire Centre. None are currently threatening communities. For more info on these fires, please visit our Public Interactive Map: https://t.co/MAbfqeq2t2 #BCWildfire #Penticton #Lillooet #Okanagan pic.twitter.com/HXgzzQzBu7 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) September 4, 2019

Meanwhile, the Kingfisher Creek fire which was discovered on Sept. 1 is still being held by wildfire service crews and well on its way to being extinguished. MacDonald said 17 wildfire service personnel are patrolling the fire area and mopping up hot spots.

MacDonald said as the weather warms up today, holdover fires caused by the Sept. 3 storm may be spotted and reported to the wildfire service.

