Lightning strikes Peachland home, sparking fire

A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

UPDATE: Wednesday at 9:24 a.m.

Jacki Sutherland heard loud thunder followed by a bright flash Tuesday night – common elements of a typical summer thunderstorm in the Okanagan.

But it’s believed one of those lightning strikes hit the roof of a Peachland home, sparking a fire, just after 6:30 p.m.

“It also sounded like an outlet had shorted out,” Sutherland, a nearby neighbour, told the Kelowna Capital News that evening. “Then my daughter called and asked if there was a fire in Vernon.”

That’s when she looked outside, and saw her neighbours house up in flames.

“It was pretty scary,” she added.

The damage to the house is extensive.

According to emergency crews on site, one person was in the house at the time of the blaze. They are now in the care of Emergency Social Services.

READ MORE: Lightning sparks grass fire in Glenmore

READ MORE: Out-of-control wildfire near Keremeos

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
25 bodies found after California boat fire: Coast Guard
Next story
UPDATE: Single lane traffic east of Revelstoke on Highway 1 due to accident

Just Posted

Sexual assault survivor launching book about her recovery

The event is at the Revelstoke library on Sept. 24

Body recovered on shores of Blanket Creek Provincial Park

The Revelstoke RCMP have yet to confirm the identity of the man

Fog warning on Highway 23 south, high of 24 today

Revelstoke roads and weather conditions

B.C. man in terror case to live in Enderby while awaiting deportation

Othman Hamdan ordered released by Federal Court and will reside in B.C.

Kelowna man, presumed drowned in boat crash remembered by friends, family

The search for Ryan Hartmann is being treated as a recovery mission after a long-weekend collision

Video: Touring the newest luxurious winery in the South Okanagan

Phantom Creek Estates Winery has finally opened its doors after nearly five years of construction

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

UBCO receives $1.5M federal contribution for defence research

The university will be developing advances in materials for defence and security applications

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

Vernon drive-thru customers held at gunpoint

34-year-old Vernon man could face up to 15 counts of firearm related charges

Storm rampages through Interior with more than 10,000 lightning strikes

Gusts of 70 km/h recorded in Kamloops, 13 millimetres of rainfall in two hours in Sicamous

Kelowna man, presumed drowned in boat crash remembered by friends, family

The search for Ryan Hartmann is being treated as a recovery mission after a long-weekend collision

Ex-Kelowna police officer charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Most Read