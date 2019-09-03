UPDATE: Lightning strikes Peachland home, starts fire

A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

UPDATE: 8:35 p.m.

A fire that sparked at the roof of a Peachland home following a lightning strike is now extinguished.

One person was in the house at the time of the blaze.

Damage from the fire is extensive. The resident will be put in the care of Emergency Social Services.

———

Lightning struck a home in Peachland, Tuesday evening.

Fire crews are on scene of what is being reported as a structure and grass fire on Vernon Avenue.

The lightning struck the home sometime around 6:30 p.m.

Residents in Peachland are reporting visible flame from Princeton Road.

It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

More to come.

