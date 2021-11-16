The lights at 32nd Street and 42nd Avenue are out Tuesday morning. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

The lights at 32nd Street and 42nd Avenue are out Tuesday morning. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

UPDATE: Lights back on at Highway 97 intersection in Vernon

4-way stop in effect at Highway 97 and 42nd Avenue

UPDATE:

Traffic is back to normal on Highway 97 through Vernon after power was knocked out at a major intersection Tuesday morning.

The traffic lights at 32nd Street and 42nd Avenue are back up and running.

………………

ORIGINAL:

Motorists are asked to use caution at a major intersection that is without power.

The signal lights at Highway 97 (32nd Street) and 42nd Avenue are off Tuesday morning.

When lights are not in order, the four-way stop process comes into effect.

Updates to be provided as they become available.

READ MORE: No school in Falkland, Lavington and Cherryville due to power outage

READ MORE: Storm knocks out power in Lake Country, Westside and Cherryville

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganTransportation

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline shut down due to severe rain, flooding in B.C.
Next story
UPDATE: Power restored in Lake Country; Westside, Falkland, Cherryville still in the dark

Just Posted

A vehicle is submerged in flood waters along a road in Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Flooding causes chaos, extensive evacuations and power outages for thousands in B.C.

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed at Three Valley Gap on Nov. 16. (Emcon Services/Facebook)
UPDATE: Scheduled highway closure west of Revelstoke postponed

A large portion of the Coquihalla highway has eroded due to extreme weather conditions in the Hope area. (Kyle Snihur/ Facebook)
VIDEO: Section of Coquihalla Highway washes away in storm near Hope

The B.C. government recently announced that it is providing more than $450,000 to Okanagan College's Kelowna campus to deliver two intakes of its hospitality professional program. (Photo: Pexels)
Province funds hospitality training program in the Okanagan and Shuswap