Limited visibility and dense fog on highways

DriveBC is reporting slippery sections and dense fog on Hwy. 1 and 23

The fog has returned to the valley.

DriveBC is reporting limited visibility, dense fog, slippery sections, and water pooling on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Hwy. 1 will be closed for avalanche control 31.6km east of Revelstoke to 53.5km east of Revelstoke from 1 to 3 p.m.

On Hwy. 23 DriveBC is reporting slippery sections and limited visibility.

Environment Canada is forecasting a 40 per cent chance of rain this morning, with fog patches expected to dissipate.

The high in Revelstoke today is +6.

For up to date road conditions, visit, DriveBC.ca

For up to date weather, visit, Weather.gc.ca

