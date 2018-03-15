Limited visibility on the highways

DriveBC is reporting limited visibility on Highways 1 and 23 this morning. (DriveBC Cams)

DriveBC is reporting fog on both Highways 1 and 23

It could be tough to see on the Trans-Canada Highway today. DriveBC is reporting limited visibility with fog between Craigellachie and Glacier National Park.

On Highway 23 this morning, there’s slippery sections and limited visibility with fog from Revelstoke to Shelter Bay.

The high today in Revelstoke is 1 C. Environment Canada is forecasting rain this afternoon.

For current weather, go to weather.gc.ca.

For current roads conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

