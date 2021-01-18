List of guilty pleas entered along with North Okanagan shootout

Sentencing delayed against Darwyn Sellars, who pleaded guilty to a rack of charges

Darwyn Sellars.

A 2019 shootout in Westwold was the end to a long list of offences across the province which Darwyn Sellars has pleaded guilty to.

Sellars, 32, who was charged with attempted murder, pleaded guilty to a lengthy list of lesser charges, including dangerous driving, break and enter and discharging a prohibited firearm with the intent to harm, in Vernon Provincial Court Monday, Jan. 18.

But he’ll have to wait for his sentencing.

The Dec. 3, 2019, incident near Falkland ended with Sellars, and Jennifer Singleton, in handcuffs after firing at three RCMP officers.

Singleton entered a guilty plea in December to one charge of being in a vehicle knowing a restricted firearm was in the vehicle. The woman, born in 1981, was sentenced to 12 months probation.

The incident last December closed Highway 97 for several hours between Westwold and Falkland and put Westwold Elementary School under lockdown while Mounties set up roadblocks to stop a suspicious vehicle.

READ MORE: Highway reopens after police incident near Falkland

The shootout followed charges of dangerous driving and a failure to stop for RCMP in Kamloops Dec. 2, which he also pleaded guilty to Monday.

Sellars also pleaded guilty to a break-and-enter charge at the Corbett Lake Lodge near Merritt Dec. 2.

A warrant was issued for Sellars on Nov. 4, 2019.

Sellars entered guilty pleas to several other lesser charges dating back to June 2019 in Abbotsford and Williams Lake on Monday. Those included failure to write an apology letter and failure to report to his peace officer in Abbotsford in June.

Sellars’ sentencing will be delayed as the defence is waiting for a report that could take up to eight weeks.

The report is a Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder assessment, which would include a psychiatric interview and needs to be arranged for access to Sellars within the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

Sellars, wearing a red jumpsuit and thick, black rimmed-glasses, said few words as he appeared via video conference in Vernon Monday. But he admitted guilty to the charges of discharging a firearm with the intent to harm, failure to stop for police, dangerous driving and being in possession of a firearm while prohibited.

He was originally charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of discharging a firearm.

READ MORE: Man accused of shooting at three North Okanagan police officers to be sentenced in January

READ MORE: Falkland shootout suspect has lengthy criminal record

CourtRCMP

