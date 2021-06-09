Dahlia and Derek Millington’s Little Falls Foods has a unique warehouse-styled store to serve the community of Okanagan Falls. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Dahlia and Derek Millington’s Little Falls Foods has a unique warehouse-styled store to serve the community of Okanagan Falls. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Little Falls Foods opens as only grocery store in Okanagan Falls

The community’s new grocery store is already seeing steady business

Although it wasn’t with big fanfare, yet, Okanagan Falls’ Little Falls Foods is open for business.

Owners Dahlia and Derek Millington opened up the doors on Monday evening, June 7. Since then, they’ve already had steady business. In the space of 20 minutes on Wednesday morning, four sets of customers came through the store.

“It’s exciting to be at this point. People are starting to engage with us, it’s a learning experience for them to learn how to work with a warehouse model and online store, it’s not your typical grocery store. Orders are coming in and lots of positive responses from people,” said Dahlia.

The store isn’t fully stocked quite yet, but more shipments are arriving by the day. Wednesday saw their first delivery of fresh bread, baked by Wouda’s Bakery in Penticton.

“I think people will be happy to hear that our focus is on local,” said Millington. “Buying local products as much as possible, it’s something the big stores aren’t doing. Next week we’ll have produce from just down the road.”

The store had plans to open in May, but after going over the plans with the Regional District, changes had to be made, including shifting the cooler from a shipping container outside to inside the former post office building.

Dahlia and Derek have brought on additional help including Dahlia’s son Malachite Miller, as well as Diane Gough and Spencer McConnell.

READ MORE: Okanagan Falls is getting a grocery store once again

In addition to the online store and in-person ordering, the couple has readied a van for deliveries too.

When the couple had arrived in the community and decided to move to Okanagan Falls, the lack of a grocery store was a clear hole that they felt they could fill. It has been a lot of work since the property was purchased on March 1 to have it ready and open for business.

“Since the very first moment we said we’d do this, it’s been pretty fast,” said Millington.

One of the three outdoor containers has been set aside for hardware and pet food, and the couple is looking forward to having those supplies arrive in the next couple weeks as well.

Orders can be made in-person at the store, or can be made through their online website at littlefallsfoods.ca

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Groceries

Previous story
Manager must pay ex-employee $33K after sexual assault on cruise ship: B.C Human Rights Tribunal
Next story
City looking to temporarily address 4th St. concerns

Just Posted

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health top doctor released on bail after sex crimes charges involving child

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested on two Alberta charges in Kelowna on Tuesday

Stefanie Kellock holds up her petition with 162 signatures on the steps of city hall. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
City looking to temporarily address 4th St. concerns

Residents say the street is unsafe

Ribbons were hung on the Tree of Life in Queen Elizabeth Park on June 8, in memory of the 215 victims of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke gathers to honour and remember residential school victims

Randy Williams lead a friendship dance

The building at 606 Victoria Rd. E, where Absolute Contracting and Arrowtec Building Systems make prefabricated walls and store equipment and materials. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke to review process that approved controversial Victoria St. construction site

Councillors want to avoid future conflict

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Sweat is odourless

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 9, 2021

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

B.C.’s “community safety unit” and police raid an unlicensed cannabis store in Sooke, Oct. 27, 2019. (Tim Collins/Sooke News Mirror)
Illegal cannabis often contaminated with pesticides, B.C. study finds

Bacteria, heavy metals also present in some seized samples

Derek and Dahlia Millington (middle and middle right) have opened up Little Falls Foods in Okanagan Falls to fill the need for a grocery store in the community. They’ve brought on their son Malachite Miller (far left), Dianne Gough (middle left) and Spencer McConnell to work at the store. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Little Falls Foods opens as only grocery store in Okanagan Falls

The community’s new grocery store is already seeing steady business

A fire was reported up Spion Kopp in Lake Country Wednesday, June 9 shortly after 11 a.m. (Caroline Dava photo)
Fire burning near popular Lake Country trail

Reports of smoke at Spion Kopp

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Cineplex Odeon Theatre at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto is shown on December 16, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Get out the popcorn: Some movie theatres are opening next week

Re-opening part of B.C.’s COVID restart plan

Willow, Rowan and Monkey (camp names) wrestled through the complex issues of civil disobedience and protesting logging when each of them feels very pro forestry — except for old-growth. They’d just come back from a night operation of building hard blocks at a blockade. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Behind the line at Fairy Creek: Inside B.C.’s old growth forest battleground

There’s surprising activity happening behind the lines at the Fairy Creek old-growth protest sites

Salmon Arm ICBC Service centre. Lachlan Labere/ Salmon Arm Observer
Backlog: New drivers travel from as far as Prince Rupert for road test in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm man unable to get his road test until late November in Kelowna

Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee, B.C. Liberal transportation critic, speaks in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV)
MLA Michael Lee officially enters B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Fourth candidate to lead official opposition in B.C. legislature

Most Read