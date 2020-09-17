An aerial view of the Little White Mountain wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Little White Mountain wildfire remains at 15 hectares

The lightning-caused fire is 25 kilometres south of Kelowna and is currently considered ‘out of control’

The Little White Mountain wildfire located 25 kilometres south of Kelowna remains at 15 hectares.

According to the Kamloops Fire Centre, the visible smoke in the area is keeping temperatures low and reduce fire behaviour.

Today, 33 BC Wildfire personnel, two water tenders and a helicopter will remain on scene to douse the fire.

The fire was first reported on the morning of Sept. 16 and quickly grew to 15 hectares.

Lightning is believed to be the cause of the fire and is currently listed as “out of control.”

READ MORE: Man pleads guilty to robbing four Kelowna gas stations in 24 hours

READ MORE: Vehicle crashes into tree at Kelowna Costco

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man pleads guilty to robbing four Kelowna gas stations in 24 hours
Next story
Shuswap MLA opposed to ‘opportunistic’ snap election

Just Posted

Hay Rd. public hearing live-streaming at 8 a.m.

Written submissions will be accepted via email until the meeting closes

Six additional COVID-19 cases overnight in Interior Health region

The total number of cases within the region is now at 486

Grants being accepted for Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program

The priority this year is the North Columbia Region

LETTER: Hay Rd. development should be approved

The project will provide attainable housing for mid to high income people looking to buy a home

No mask, no service: Revelstoke Mountain Resort releases plans for winter

The resort noted the plans are preliminary and could change

Okanagan volunteers slowing down speeders

Speed Watch program back in action with schools back in session

West Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen wheelchair

The wheelchair, along with several other items, were stolen from the man’s vehicle while he was fishing on Sept. 9

Vernon police catch porch pirate

A 45-year-old Vernon woman faces charges of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property

Okanagan Three Tenors perform at seniors care facilities

Summerland-based trio has been holding outdoor concerts during the summer

Bird evacuated from potential Okanagan home fire

BX-Swan Lake firefighters were called to the home near Swan Lake just after 11 a.m. Thursday

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing slated for man convicted of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016

Shuswap MLA opposed to ‘opportunistic’ snap election

Greg Kyllo says fall election would essentially shut down government when it’s needed most

Little White Mountain wildfire remains at 15 hectares

The lightning-caused fire is 25 kilometres south of Kelowna and is currently considered ‘out of control’

Man pleads guilty to robbing four Kelowna gas stations in 24 hours

Kyle Watts-Watling pleaded guilty to robbing four Rutland gas stations in 2019

Most Read