LIVE NOW: Revelstoke Review hosting forum for upcoming byelection

Audience can submit questions via Facebook or email

Watch the Revelstoke Review’s byelection forum live right now.

Hosted by reporter Liam Harrap, the three candidates vying for the vacant council seat will each have their turn to speak.

Read more about Tim Palmer, Alistair Taylor and Matt Cherry at these links.

Have a question? Harrap will be asking questions from the public at the end of the event. Comment on the Facebook Post or email jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com.

This event is brought to you by the Revelstoke Review, in partnership with Petro Canada, on Highway 1, and Save on Foods Revelstoke.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

byelection