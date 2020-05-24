Capt. Jennifer Casey, the Snowbirds’ public affairs officer, was killed in the May 17, 2020, crash of a squadron jet in Kamloops. This photo of her was taken in the Okanagan during a July 2019 visit by the team. Mark Brett, Black Press Media.

LIVE: Procession to honour Snowbirds Capt. Jennifer Casey comes to Halifax

Snowbirds service member died in a crash in Kamloops one week ago

A procession to bring home the victim of a fatal Snowbirds crash has come to Halifax Sunday (May 24).

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed when a Snowbirds jet crashed in a Kamloops neighbourhood during an Operation Inspiration flight one week ago. The crash left the pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Casey’s procession left Abbotsford International Airport to make her final journey home to Halifax, following a private farewell ceremony with her Canadian Forces Snowbirds teammates. A motorcade is expected to depart from the Halifax airport shortly after 5 p.m. local time (1 p.m. PT)

Casey’s family asked members of the public wanting to pay their respects to adhere to COVID-19 physical distancing guidelines, and to wear red and white to show their support for the fallen service member.

“It is important to note Capt. Casey died trying to inspire people across the country to stay home, keep their distance, and stay safe while keeping their spirits high,” the Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement.

READ MORE: ‘We salute you’: Family mourns Capt. Jennifer Casey after fatal Snowbirds crash

Casey joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 2014 after working as a journalist in Halifax and Belleville. She initially joined as a direct entry officer and then as a public affairs officer for Royal Canadian Air Force at 8 Wing Trenton, RCAF’s home base for air mobility. She spent most of 2018 with the CF-18 Demo Team before joining the Snowbirds in her public affairs role in November of that year.

More to come.

Most Read