Loaded firearm leads to arrests in Vernon

Two people were arrested and a loaded firearm was seized after police responded to a weapons complaint in downtown Vernon on Tuesday afternoon.
A witness reported seeing a man pointing a firearm at another person in the 3400-block of 27th Avenue Nov. 9.
RCMP immediately responded to the area, however, the suspect fled in a vehicle prior to the arrival of police.
An RCMP Air Services helicopter helped locate the suspect vehicle in the 3900-block of 30th Avenue, where police initiated a traffic stop and safely arrested the occupants without incident.
During a search of the vehicle investigators located and seized a loaded firearm.
Two Vernon men, 34- and 38-years-old, face numerous potential criminal charges and have since been released from custody pending a future court appearance.
The investigation into the incident is continuing.
