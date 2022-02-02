Police made a lunchtime arrest on Jan. 29 (Black Press file photo)

Loaded gun seized during arrest downtown Kelowna amidst rally

A man was pulled over for allegedly talking on his phone about 12:30 p.m. Jan. 29

A Kelowna man was allegedly pulled over for using his phone while driving but ended up in custody when RCMP reportedly discovered that he didn’t have a license and found a loaded gun and drugs in the vehicle.

Daniel Legue, 27, was apprehended in the midst of a rally being held near Stuart Park, downtown Kelowna.

Shortly after noon on Jan. 29, a Kelowna police officer pulled over Legue in the area of Queensway Avenue.

When the officer arrested Legue for driving while prohibited, he allegedly attempted to flee the scene and resisted arrest before being taken into police custody.

According to Cpl. Tammy Lobb, when police searched the driver, they reportedly uncovered a loaded handgun and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

“The downtown core was very busy on Saturday and this incident occurred close to Stuart Park where many citizens had gathered for the rally. Learning that an individual was driving around our community at this time with a loaded firearm is unnerving,” said Cpl. Lobb.

Legue was placed in custody and numerous charges will be recommended under the criminal code, motor vehicle act, cannabis control and licensing act and the controlled drugs and substances act.

