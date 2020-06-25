Community Connections received $36,000 for the food bank. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Local governments award CBT Community Initiatives grants

Part of the program evaluation is community input

The CSRD and Revelstoke City council have approved the allocation of more than $380,000 worth of grant money from the Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Initiatives Program.

Assessment of proposed projects was done by the evaluation team, with 10 per cent of the overall grading based on public input, which was done via an online survey this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In total there were 49 applications asking for almost $670,000.

Four of the projects did not meet the criteria for the grant and others will not be able to proceed as described due to COVID-19 restrictions around gatherings.

The highest amount was granted to Community Connections for the food bank. The society requested $40,000 and was given $36,000.

Community Connections also received $22,000 for their Food Secure Revelstoke project, which will continue the implementation of the Revelstoke Food Security Strategy, and $16,000 to continue their work providing services for youth. The society’s Social Justice Program received $7,000 and the Parent Support Program $6,000.

The trust’s program is designed to support local projects that provide additional value to the community and benefit the public good.

Other projects that received more than $10,000 include SD19’s breakfast program, the Revelstoke Senior Citizen Association’s Volunteer Program Coordinator, and Revelstoke Bear Aware’s programming.

The newly founded Revelstoke After School Society received $8,000 for their affordable after school care project.

 

Columbia Basin

