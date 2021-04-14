Local input sought to shape future of mountain national parks

Banff, Yoho, Kootenay, Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks are amongst those seeking input

From April 14 until July 7, Parks Canada is seeking public input on the draft park management plans for several of the national mountain parks.

The public engagement process is currently ongoing for management plans for Banff, Jasper, Yoho, Kootenay, Waterton Lakes, Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks, including Rogers Pass National Historic Site.

The drafted management plans for each park are available for review online at letstalkmountainparks.ca, where the public can choose which park they are interested in and provide feedback on the draft.

Park management plans help guide management decisions and actions in each park and heritage place and serves as a key public accountability document.

Management plans are strategic in nature, based on a long-term vision, with clear direction for a 10-year period, including objectives and actions to achieve results. They are a legislative requirement under the Canada National Parks Act and guide the management of Parks Canada’s places, according to Parks Canada.

These plans help outline conservation policies of nature and culture in the parks, connecting with Canadians, climate change and put an emphasis on strengthening Indigenous relations.

Management plans also outline infrastructure within the parks, as well as asset management, travel and transportation.

Individual park plans build on themes such as these, with park-specific directions.

Jonathan Wilkinson, who is the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister and is responsible for Parks Canada, officially launched Indigenous and public engagement on the draft management plans for the mountain national parks on April 14.

“The mountain national parks are iconic Canadian treasures, internationally renowned for their marvelous landscapes, amazing visitor experiences, and incredible biodiversity,” said Wilkinson.

“Management planning in the mountain national parks is an opportunity for the public to help shape the future of these special places so that we can protect and enjoy them for generations to come.”

The public engagement process has been ongoing since 2019.

The final management plan will be in effect for ten years before it will be up for review again.

Parks Canada