Locals and tourists enjoy a taste of normality as Street Sale’s return to Revelstoke

Happy locals enjoying the return of the street sale on July 17. (Photo: Tim van der Krogt) Products and people flooded the street for the occasion. (Photo: Tim van der Krogt) First Street West between Campbell and Connaught Avenues was blocked off for the event. (Photo: Tim van der Krogt)

First Street West is blocked off today (July 17) between Campbell and Connaught Avenues as local stores come together for the return of Street Sales.

Products and people flooded the street for the occasion, which is a collaborative initiative between Free Spirit Sports, Workwest Workwear, Style Trend Clothiers and The Annex.

The stores found out on Wednesday that they got the approval to block off the street. Many were excited to bring back the sale after a year of COVID-19 restrictions.

“I really love it. It’s great to be out mingling with customers again,” said Elmer Rorstad, the owner of Free Spirit Sports. “I got my son out there working security. That’s how hard it is to find workers in this town nowadays,” he joked.

The next Street Sale event has been approved for August 7. Rorstad encouraged people to stop by, since there will be different products up for grabs, which includes more summer gear.

READ MORE: Birdies all around as golf memberships soar in Revelstoke

@timvdk2

tim.vanderkrogt@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.