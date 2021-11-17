Vernon Secondary School was put under hold and secure Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Lockdown lifted at Vernon Secondary School

It is not known what threat led to a police presence at the school Wednesday afternoon

Vernon Secondary School was placed in a hold and secure Wednesday afternoon due to an online threat.

The safety protocol was activated at approximately 1:30 p.m. in response to reports of concerning online behaviour brought to the attention of Vernon School District staff.

Vernon RCMP attended the school and as additional information became available, investigators conducted a thorough assessment of the situation and determined there was no credible threat to the safety of the students and the lockdown was lifted shortly before 3 p.m.

“The safety of our students will always be our first priority,” school resource office Const. Neil Horne said. “In response to any concerning behaviour or potential threat, all necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety of our schools. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP want to thank the school, students, and parents for their support and patience during this incident.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A letter to parents and students was issued Nov. 17 following a police presence at the school.

According to principal Ken Gatzke, there was no direct threat to the safety and well being of students.

“If your student has questions, please reassure them that the RCMP and the school worked together to deal with the situation and ensure they were safe at all times,” Gatzke said.

“We are proud to say all our students and staff responded appropriately and implemented the Hold and Secure in an orderly fashion.”

