DriveBC says to expect delays

DriveBC is reporting a logging truck on fire east of Revelstoke. (DriveBC)

DriveBC is reporting a logging truck on fire east of Revelstoke on Highway 1.

The incident occurred near the Heather Forest Service Rd. drivers should expect delays.

