Long-time Okanagan committee member retires

Malcolm Mitchell has volunteered on the water advisory for more than 25 years

Malcolm Mitchell

An unsung hero with deep Lake Country roots is being applauded for his 25 years of dedication to the community.

While elected officials have the decision-making authority for a municipality, and professionally trained staff have the responsibility for implementation and delivery of services, another key role that provides benefit to the community is advisory committees made up of committed citizens.

Long-standing committee member Malcolm Mitchell is one of those citizens that volunteered his time, experience and specific knowledge. But that is coming to an end as Mitchell has announced his retirement from the Water Services Advisory Committee.

“Lake Country has really benefited by having Malcolm in the chair role of the committee,” Mayor James Baker said. “He always had the greater community in mind when discussing recommendations on protection, supply and distribution of water. He was never afraid to make hard decisions and recommend rate changes.”

The water committee was established as an advisory committee of council under the District of Lake Country, with the first meeting taking place Aug. 16, 1995.

Mitchell, a local orchardist and lifelong resident of Lake Country, has served as a volunteer member of the committee since the incorporation of the district as a municipality, and even before that as a representative of the Winfield-Okanagan Centre Water System providing valuable insight and advice.

“We have achieved great things over the years, but there is still lots to be done and through proper coordination and a collaborative effort I have full confidence that the remaining committee members and staff can work together to ensure the greater good for the community,” Mitchell said in his letter of resignation from the committee.

Recognizing the wealth of experience, pragmatic real-world approach, respect and spirit of service Mitchell has exemplified, appreciation has been expressed by mayor and council as well as senior staff at the District of Lake Country.

“You have shown a dedication to approaching the many challenges we have faced with an open mind and balance considering the various user needs,” director of infrastructure services Greg Buchholz said. “You have also demonstrated support of staff in our efforts to provide the best possible service to our community.”

Many citizens of Lake Country have volunteered their time and shared their considerable expertise to identify issues, investigate and discuss them as well as propose solutions and recommendations to council for consideration in budget, staffing and resource allocation decisions. Each member of the committee provides valuable input whether they serve a short term or over 25 years, as in the case of Mitchell. More information about the mandates, meeting agendas and minutes of the various advisory committees can be found at lakecountry.bc.ca under the Local Government menu.

