Longtime B.C. youth coach gets suspended sentence for 2 counts of voyeurism

Randy Downes had coached youth sports in the Lower Mainland for three decades

A longtime youth baseball and hockey coach was sentenced Monday to a suspended sentence on two counts of voyeurism for taking photos of boys in dressing rooms.

Randy Downes, who is in his 60s, received a suspended sentences and a six month probation. He had coached youth sports in Surrey and Coquitlam for three decades, police said at the time of his arrest in 2016.

During trial, prosecutors relied on 38 photos of two young boys, out of thousands linked to facilities, found on electronic devices seized from Downes’ Coquitlam home by RCMP acting on a search warrant.

None of the photos were pornographic, the judge noted at trial.

B.C. Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin said Downes’ conditions include no contact with the victims, to not be in in the presence of any boys under 17 in circumstances where they would have a reasonable expectation of privacy, including locker rooms, and not to take any photos or record any boy under the age of 17 unless he has prior consent of the boy’s parents or guardians.

