Lookout for school zones and bus stops as kids head to class in Revelstoke

As students head back to school, the RCMP remind drivers to be extra careful on the road.

Vehicles on both sides of the road must stop when a school bus stops. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

As students take on their first-week back-to-school, RCMP had several reminders for drivers and students to keep everyone safe.

“The Revelstoke RCMP is reminding the motoring public to be aware of pedestrians, cyclists, school zones and school buses,” said Sgt. Chris Dodds, Revelstoke RCMP.

With school back in, motorists are reminded to monitor their speed in school zones, but keeping students safe is a two-way street. The RCMP also reminded students to always look both ways before crossing any roads and not to cross the street until designated crosswalks.

“Be alert and watch for kids riding to school on their bikes. We all want our children to arrive at school and get home safely,” said Sergeant Dodds.

School and playground zones are 30 km/h from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With students attending school from various areas of Revelstoke, the RCMP reminded drivers on the roads to be aware when they see a bus. When a bus is stopped, vehicles must come to a complete stop in both directions, as students could be getting on or off the bus on either side of the road.

Drivers are also reminded not to be aware when a vehicle is stopped before passing. The vehicle may be stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross.

One of the best ways to avoid breaking back-to-school rules is to ensure that you have plenty of extra time to get to your destination. Leave early, and be patient.

A failure to obey any of the previous laws could result in fines ranging from $167 up to $253.

RCMP said they will be patrolling school and playground zones to help remind drivers to be alert.

READ MORE: Revelstoke school district budget on target for another year

READ MORE: New school district superintendent in Revelstoke employs ‘student-first’ approach

@ZacharyDelaney

zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPRevelstokeSchools