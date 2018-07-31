Lookout helps crew attack Glenfir wildfire

Naramata fire remains held at 100 hectares

A lookout on high ground helped BC Wildfire Service be more efficient on their attack of the Glenfir wildfire located near Naramata.

BC Wildfire Service said the lookout, equipped with binoculars, was able to guide firefighters to visible smoke reducing the time it would take to find it on foot.

Related: Wildfire crews mop up hotspots at Okanagan Mountain Park fire

On Tuesday, crews will be patrolling the entire perimeter of the wildfire extinguishing any remaining hot spots. Fire equipment is expected to being to be demobilized on the lower slopes of the wildfire.

Related: Tourism business slow during wildfire season

Some southerly shifting is being forecasted as firefighters could see gusty conditions. BC Wildfire Service said hot conditions still pose a challenge with temperatures reached mid 40 C in certain areas yesterday. Today there is a 20 per cent risk of an afternoon thunderstorm.

The wildfire is held at 100 hectares.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Boaters urged to stay sober on B.C. Day long weekend
Next story
Lightning strike leads to wildfire near Vavenby

Just Posted

Small fire burning off highway west of Revelstoke

BC Wildfire Service have reported a fire burning west of Revelstoke off… Continue reading

Catching dreams with Revelstoke’s Nikara Bekolay

Nikara Bekolay was driving around B.C. in the summer of 2015 sleeping… Continue reading

Three Valley Gap netting system approved for installation after letter-writing campaign

Shannon Smith, who spearheaded the campaign, calls the fix ‘a step in the right direction’

DCC bylaw update tabled by Revelstoke City Council

At last week’s council meeting, councillors voted to direct staff to develop… Continue reading

Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

Change in forest management needed to reduce number and size of wildfires

Filmmakers want to tell story of missing Sun Peaks man

Three Kamloops movie makers hope to tell the story of Ryan Shtuka’s disappearance.

Placer Mountain fire in the Similkameen grows to 1,521 hectares in size

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get Placer Mountain Fire under control

RCMP assist coroner in investigation of body near Lumby

Vernon Search and Rescue located body near south end of Mabel Lake up steep embankment

Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos increases by 1,000 hectares

As of Tuesday, July 31, the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 3,050 hectares in size

Lightning strike leads to wildfire near Vavenby

Wildfire crews are responding to a blaze in a forested area in… Continue reading

Boaters urged to stay sober on B.C. Day long weekend

Statistics suggest 40 per cent of all boating deaths involve alcohol impairment

B.C. Highway 1 widening to Alberta demanded for decades

Future sections to use union-only construction deal

Lookout helps crew attack Glenfir wildfire

Naramata fire remains held at 100 hectares

B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul

Defense claims Kelowna judge who wept after victim impact statement has ‘overall tone of bias’.

Most Read