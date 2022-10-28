Firefighters respond to report of explosion in Rutland. (Contributed)

Firefighters respond to report of explosion in Rutland. (Contributed)

Loud ‘explosion’ shakes Rutland neighbourhood

A man was taken to hospital with minor burns

Residents of Sylvania Crescent were rattled by what sounded like an explosion that shook their homes Thursday night.

According to a neighbour at about 9:40 p.m., a large bang was heard that clattered pictures on the wall of their house, followed by a terrible smell.

A witness said the explosion appeared to come from a shed in the backyard of a home. There was no sign of any visible flames, they said.

Fire crews and an RCMP officer responded to the home in the 1300 block of Sylvania and discovered a man with minor burns. He was transported to hospital.

Police say there is no related criminal investigation into the matter.

READ MORE: West Kelowna RCMP searching for missing man

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireKelownaRCMP

Previous story
UPDATE: 31-year-old woman dead after being hit by more than 1 vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack
Next story
Environmental group releases tips for salmon viewing this season

Just Posted

The four compost stalls at the Revelstoke landfill. (CSRD)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s commerical composting to start in November

RAFF starts Friday, Nov. 4 (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
The Roxy Adventure Film Festival is back for the second year

Crash on Highway 95. (RCMP)
SUV, transport truck collide on Highway 95 near Golden killing 2

Josh Piercey and Gary Sulz sitting down for a one-on-one. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
In Review: Welcoming the new council and looking to the future with Mayor Sulz