Loud ‘explosion’ shakes Rutland neighbourhood

A man was taken to hospital with minor burns

Residents of Sylvania Crescent were rattled by what sounded like an explosion that shook their homes Thursday night.

According to a neighbour at about 9:40 p.m., a large bang was heard that clattered pictures on the wall of their house, followed by a terrible smell.

A witness said the explosion appeared to come from a shed in the backyard of a home. There was no sign of any visible flames, they said.

Fire crews and an RCMP officer responded to the home in the 1300 block of Sylvania and discovered a man with minor burns. He was transported to hospital.

Police say there is no related criminal investigation into the matter.

