More than two dozen flavours of organic baby food have been recalled in Canada.

According to Health Canada, eight flavours of PC Organics and eight flavours of Love Child Organics baby food are being recalled due to “packaging defects that may allow the entry of spoilage microorganisms.”

Anyone who thinks they have gotten sick from eating the products should call a doctor and watch for signs of upset stomach, vomiting and diarrhea.

